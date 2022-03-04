In Hebrews chapter 6 verse one, we find an interesting statement. “Therefore, leaving the discussion of the elementary principles of Christ, let us go on to perfection”, Hebrews 6:1, NJIV. The elementary principles are the basic teachings of the Bible: repentance, faith baptism, the receiving of the Holy Spirit, resurrection, and judgment. We are told to go on from them, into perfection. What does that mean? Go on to what, exactly? We tend to think that the Gospel is nothing more than the story of Jesus Christ. It is true that the story of Jesus is essential for our relationship with God, and we must understand it and act upon it. But Jesus Christ didn’t come to earth to preach about Himself. He came preaching the Gospel (the Good News) of the Kingdom of God (see Mark 1:14-15) or as Matthew writes, the Kingdom of Heaven (see Matthew 4:17). In either case, the goal of Christianity is not Christ. The goal, the reason Christ came to earth, is to bring us into the realm of the Father. Notice what Paul tells the Corinthians: “Then comes the end, when He delivers the kingdom of God to the Father”, 1 Corinthians 15:24, NKJV.
The “elementary principles of Christ” are what we need to be able to understand, and need to do in order to reach, that goal. The fact that God grants us repentance and forgiveness through the blood of Jesus Christ is good news. But, it is not the good news. It is the process that lets us go on to perfection, the Kingdom of God. Focusing exclusively on the messenger, Jesus Christ, hinders us from going on to perfection. Christ Himself tells us to “be perfect, just as your Father in heaven is perfect”, Matthew 5:48, NKJV. Jesus tells us it is not enough to call on His name, not enough to prophesy in His name, or cast out demons in His name, or to do wonders in His name. Salvation does not come merely because we believe in the messenger. “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many deeds of power in your name?’ Then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; go away from me, you evildoers.’”, Matthew 7:21-23, NRSV.
The messenger ascended to heaven and became our High Priest. And through His death we are “reconciled to God – much more, having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life”, Romans 5:10, NKJV. Hebrews 5:8 tells us “though He was a Son, yet He learned obedience by the things which He suffered”. As we “go on to perfection”, suffering through life’s issues, we will be learning. Learning obedience as we apply the elementary principles of Christ. Then comes the end – the Kingdom of God.
Then we will hear, “well done, good and faithful servant – enter into the joy of your lord”, Matthew 25:21, NKJV.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
