“The Lord Jesus on the same night in which He was betrayed took bread; and when He had given thanks, He broke it and said, ‘Take, eat; this is My body which is broken for you; do this in remembrance of Me’” (1 Corinthians 11:23-24, NKJV).
The Passover instructions in Exodus 12 command the killing of the lamb to take place just after sundown at the beginning of the 14th day of the 1st month, according to God’s calendar, remember days in the Bible always began at sunset. Jesus kept the Passover with His disciples on the beginning of the 14th, Passover day, but He was not killed as our Passover (1 Corinthians 5:7) until the afternoon of the 14th. Why? How could He be the Passover lamb (John 1:29) and not be killed at the prescribed time? How could His blood symbolically cover our door posts (Exodus 12:7)? Because Christ did not die Passover evening, there is much confusion as to when the Passover (some call it the Lord’s Supper) should be taken. Since “God is not the author of confusion,” the confusion lies with man’s understanding – or lack thereof. The scriptures are plain. Jesus Christ kept the Passover with His disciples at the beginning of the 14th.
He was then tried, beaten and crucified, dying shortly before sundown on the afternoon of the 14th, Passover day. Again, the question why? Paul tells us that Christ was indeed our Passover, sacrificed for us (again 1 Corinthians 5:7) but that was not all He was. In Revelation 13:8, Christ was “The Lamb slain from the foundation of the world”. In discussing the animal sacrifices made throughout the centuries, the author of Hebrews says, “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins”, Hebrews 10:4, NKJV. Think of it, thousands and thousands of animal sacrifices, starting in the Garden when an animal was killed to cover Adam and Eve’s nakedness (Genesis 3:21), to the sacrifices Abel made (Genesis 4:4), on through Noah, Abraham, Moses, the Tent in the Wilderness, the Temple of Solomon, and beyond. Hebrews 10:5-7 continues, “Therefore, when He (Christ) came into the world, He said: ‘sacrifice and offering you did not desire, but a body You have prepared for Me — Behold, I have come — to do Your will, O God.’”
All those sacrifices pictured and looked forward to one thing — the sacrifice of God’s “only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, NKJV). Hebrews 10:10 says “By that will (the Father’s will and Christ’s will) we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all” (NKJV, parentheses added). Christ’s death on the afternoon of Passover day covered not just the sacrifice of the Passover Lamb, but all the sacrifices. Hebrews 9:23, “Therefore it was necessary that the copies of the things in the heavens should be purified with these, but the heavenly things themselves with better sacrifices than these” (NKJV). All the sacrificial requirements of the copies on earth could be satisfied by animal sacrifices, but not the true things in heaven. The sacrifice of God Himself, Jesus Christ, was necessary. It was that Passover sacrifice that blotted out our sins, that makes it possible to have a relationship with our Father in heaven.
“Jesus said — ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’” (John 14:6, NKJV). Thank you, Lord Jesus, for your willingness to die for us.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
