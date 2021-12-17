The Bible stories we grew up with almost always involved God’s retribution of some kind. Adam and Eve thrown out of Eden. All life destroyed in the flood. Mankind dispersed and divided at Babel. Egypt destroyed. Job’s trials. Where are the stories of fulfillment and God’s joy? After all, God’s spirit is a spirit of joy, see Galatians 5:22. It has been God’s desire from the very beginning to have “godly offspring” (Malachi 2:15). To that end He said “Let Us make man in our image – male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:26-27, NKJV) and the angels “shouted for joy” (Job 38:7). In a parable, Jesus tells of the celebration that takes place in Heaven every time someone turns to God, see Luke 15:8-10. God’s greatest joy is the relationship He has planned to have with mankind. “I will be a Father to you, and you shall be My sons and daughters” (2 Corinthians 6:18, NKJV).
Throughout the Bible we find small glimpses of the resounding joy God and those around His throne feel at every step in His creation of sons and daughters. One of those glimpses is the power and majesty as a multitude of angels sang “Glory to God in the Highest” at the birth of the Messiah, God’s only begotten Son. (Luke 2:14, NKJV). Just imagine, if there was that much joy and celebration at the birth of Immanuel, how much more of a celebration there must have been after the resurrection of Christ as He ascended to “My Father and your Father – to My God and your God” (John 20:17, NKJV). This very scene of ascension may be pictured for us in Revelation 5, where Christ stands in the midst of the Throne, “I heard the voice of many angels – thousands and thousands – singing: Worthy is the Lamb who was slain”, verses 11-12.
Imagine, if you will, the celebration, the joy when many sons and daughters are brought to glory at the first resurrection. Paul tells us the creation itself “eagerly waits for the revealing of the sons of God” (Romans 8:19, NKJV). Paul also gives a glimpse of this revealing when he describes how the dead in Christ and those who are yet alive will meet together with Christ in the clouds, see 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. The first resurrection is described further in the Revelation of Christ. “And I saw those who have the victory – standing on the sea of glass – They sing the song of Moses – and the song of the Lamb” (Revelation 15:2-4, NKJV). Again pictured here is a great celebration of the resurrection of the Saints, a reunion with song, love, laughter, and food as it culminates in the marriage and the wedding supper of the Lamb and the return of Christ and His saints to the earth. “This is the first resurrection,” see Revelation 19,20.
“It is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the Kingdom” (Luke 12:32, NKJV). God will have His desire, His pleasure, and His joy. His Kingdom will come, and He will have His children with Him. “Well done, good and faithful servant – Enter into the joy of your lord” (Matthew 25:23, NKJV), “I will be his God and he shall be My son” (Revelation 21:6-7, NKJV).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.