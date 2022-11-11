‘So the great dragon was cast out, that serpent of old, called the Devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world; he was cast to the earth, and his angels were cast out with him,” Revelation 12:9, NKJV. Is it any wonder why the world is in such turmoil? The turmoil, the lawlessness, the depravity all seemed to have reached new lows. Could it be because, as verse 12 of Revelation 12 says, Satan “has come down – having great wrath”?

Who is this Satan anyway? Just a figment of our imagination? A nonexistent entity to blame for evil? Or is he as real as the Bible says? As real as all the angels, as real as Jesus Christ, as real as God Himself. In John 8:44 Jesus gives reality to Satan when He declares “there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.” The root of all lying and deceptions in this world is Satan, he is “the father of it”. It was Satan who challenged Jesus to bow down to him and worship him (Matthew 4:9). In John 12:31, Jesus calls him “the ruler of this world”. Paul calls him “the prince of the power of the air” and “ruler of the darkness of this age”, Ephesians 2:2 and 6:12 respectively. From Isaiah 14 and Ezekiel 28 we see that he was once called “Lucifer, the son of the morning” one of “the anointed cherub” that covered the very throne of God. Satan became proud and vain because of his beauty and position. In his vanity he thought he could become like God and in the process lied to and deceived a third of the angels (see Revelation 12:4). One of Satan’s greatest deceptions is convincing people that he doesn’t exist, while at the same time influencing evil all over the world. He stands before God as the accuser of the brethren who has “accused them before our God day and night”, Revelation 12:10, NKJV. See an example in Job1:6-12. Satan has wrought the world with evil, from the destruction of Adam and Eve to the debased mindlessness and immorality of today’s world. Romans chapter one paints a picture of the world he has created.



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

