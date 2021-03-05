As we approach the Passover/Easter Season, many traditionally give up something they are very fond of as a form of penance. The Apostle Paul, in his first letter to the Corinthians, tells us to examine ourselves as we prepare to keep the ordinances of the Passover.
Paul reminds us that Jesus Christ instructed us, in the new ordinance of Passover, to eat the unleavened bread and to drink from the cup in remembrance of His death, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26. But then Paul warns us that we can do this ceremony in an unworthy manner and bring the judgment of Christ's death upon ourselves, 1 Corinthians 11:27, 29. So Paul says “But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of the bread and drink of the cup.” He further adds “For he who eats and drinks in an unworthy manner eats and drinks judgment to himself, not discerning the Lord's body” (1 Corinthians 11:28-29, NKJV).
Paul is not saying here that we must be perfect – Sin free before we partake of the Passover symbols. That is not possible as we are all sinners, falling short of the Glory of God. It is His death, the death of the Son of God, that gives this very intimate ceremony its power. Sitting down, as it were, to eat the meal of life with Jesus Himself giving us the “bread of life.” See John 6:22-59.
So what is it we are to be aware of in this examination? If we see ourselves as sinners, does that mean we are unworthy to keep the Passover ceremony? No. We are sinners, but that is exactly what Paul is asking us to see. That we are all unworthy of the body and blood of the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is the acceptance of Jesus Christ's sacrifice for us that sets one free from the penalty of death our sins have earned us. Paul says “let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of the bread and drink of the cup.” Paul tells us to partake of the Passover with the full knowledge that we are unworthy, and therefore that we need it.
Paul goes on to say that “if we would judge ourselves, we would not be judged” (1 Corinthians 11:31, NKJV). By judging ourselves we allow the Lord to chasten and shape us into a more perfect image of Him. See 1 Corinthians 11:32.
“… Christ, our Passover, was sacrificed for us. Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, nor with the leaven of malice and wickedness, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth” (1 Corinthians 5:7-8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.