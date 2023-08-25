As Christians, we have been called into a relationship with God. This is not of ourselves, “lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:9, NKJV). Jesus tells us that it is the Father Himself who “draws” us to a relationship with Him through Jesus Christ. See John 6:44 and John 14:6. It is hard to imagine or understand what Jesus is saying here – God the Father, the supreme being in the universe – personally called us by name into a relationship with Him.

Of course, having free will means we have the choice whether to accept the calling or not, God will not force us. We also have the choice of how deep that relationship will go. The parable of the 10 virgins in Matthew 25 is a good example of choice. All 10 were given the Holy Spirit – represented by the oil – at baptism. The five foolish ones chose not to take extra oil – not to keep the Holy Spirit replenished. Christ's response to them when was “I do not know you,” indicating that they had not built a personal relationship with Him.



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

