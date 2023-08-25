As Christians, we have been called into a relationship with God. This is not of ourselves, “lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:9, NKJV). Jesus tells us that it is the Father Himself who “draws” us to a relationship with Him through Jesus Christ. See John 6:44 and John 14:6. It is hard to imagine or understand what Jesus is saying here – God the Father, the supreme being in the universe – personally called us by name into a relationship with Him.
Of course, having free will means we have the choice whether to accept the calling or not, God will not force us. We also have the choice of how deep that relationship will go. The parable of the 10 virgins in Matthew 25 is a good example of choice. All 10 were given the Holy Spirit – represented by the oil – at baptism. The five foolish ones chose not to take extra oil – not to keep the Holy Spirit replenished. Christ's response to them when was “I do not know you,” indicating that they had not built a personal relationship with Him.
What can we do to avoid the mistake the five foolish virgins made? God has called us into this relationship with Him. He initiated it, but we are responsible for making it grow, to “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling” (Philippians 2:12, NKJV). There are five disciplines given to us in God's Word that we can use to deepen our relationship with God. They are: Prayer, Reading of the Word, Meditation, Fasting and Obedience.
Let's start with Prayer, we will talk about the other disciplines in the future. Prayer is the starting point of our relationship with God. God is loving and gracious. He will answer the prayer of those who know Him, He will answer the prayers of those who don't know Him well, and God – in His mercy – will answer the prayers of anyone who meekly calls out to Him.
As Christians, we have access, through prayer, to the very throne of God and to Jesus Christ, our High Priest. The book of Hebrews tells us “Therefore, brethren, having boldness to enter the Holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way which He consecrated for us, through the veil, that is, His flesh, and having a High Priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith – without wavering, for He who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:19-23, NKJV).
Prayer is our direct communication with God, our access to the power that created the universe. At its basic level prayer is conversation with God. God wants to know our thoughts, our hopes, our joys, our needs and our desires to help others. In the model prayer in Matthew 6, Jesus instructed us to start with the realization that God is a Loving Father – reminding us that, just like a loving father, God wants the best for us. Christ reminds us to start with worship “Hallowed be Your name.” Not that God needs our praise – we need to praise Him. We need to be reminded of what He has done. His creative powers, His intervention in our lives, His calling, His love, His redemption, His plan of salvation for all mankind.
Prayer is the place to start. The frequent, “fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much” (James 5:16, NKJV).
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.