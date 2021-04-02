We are all familiar with the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. How He ate the Passover meal with His disciples, that same night was betrayed, arrested, beat and tortured, and sentenced to death on the stake, and then just before sundown laid in a tomb from which — three days and three nights later (Matthew 12:40) — God raised Him to life. What we may have missed in this story is that this event took place on “the day of preparation” (Matthew 27:62). Nor is it generally understood what “the preparation” was for. It is commonly believed that it was the Jew’s day of preparation for the weekly Sabbath, but John tells us that it specifically was the preparation for the Sabbath that “was a high day”, John 19:31, meaning that it was a Holy day, the beginning of the annual festival of Unleavened Bread. See Leviticus 23:4-8. The term “preparation day” does not appear in the Old Testament in regards to the Sabbath, it only appears in the New Testament where it is found six times and it is used only in reference to the days of Unleavened Bread and the crucifixion of Jesus. The day Christ died as our Passover (1 Corinthians 5:7) was the preparation day, Luke 23:54. Christ did not die on a Friday just before a weekly sabbath. Christ died in the middle of the week, as prophesied in Daniel 9:27, in preparation for the first Holy day of Unleavened Bread.
Leaven, as referred to during the Days of Unleavened Bread, pictures sin (1 Corinthians 5:8). During the Days of Unleavened Bread, all leavening and products containing leaven are removed from a believers house. Removing the leaven from one’s life represents removing sin. But it is not possible for anyone to remove the penalty of sin from their own life. That is where “Christ our Passover — sacrificed for us” comes in. It was Christ’s death on the cross that prepared the way for our sins to be blotted out. “... And from Jesus Christ ... Him who loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood” (Revelation 1:5, NKJV).
Jesus Christ is our preparation. He is the one who sets us free from this world of sin. He is the one that prepares us for a relationship with God. Without the day of preparation, the Passover, we would have no direct access to God. No chance for eternal life, no opportunity for miraculous spiritual, emotional, or physical healing.
May you have a blessed and fulfilling Holy week.
