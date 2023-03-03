Jesus told His disciples that in the end times “the love of many will grow cold,” (Matthew 24:12). I am not sure that prophecy has anything to do with it, but church attendance across all denominations has dropped significantly since the pandemic. Or maybe the drop is the result of laziness, of going online and observing sermons and worship music without getting all dressed up and going out. Maybe it's time to ask ourselves, “What is the purpose of going to church?” As Christians, we have God's word as a guideline for our actions, and the Bible gives us very explicit reasons for church attendance.
God calls His Sabbath “a holy convocation” (Leviticus 23:3). When we meet together for church, it is holy, commanded by God. Jesus says when “two or three are gathered in My name, I am there” (Matthew 18:20). There are certain things we should expect when we gather at church. In Acts 2, we find an outline of what the early church did. Verse 42, “And they continued steadfastly in the apostles' doctrine.” 'Doctrine' here refers to the teaching of God's word based on the confirmed prophetic word (the Old Testament) and on the eyewitness accounts of the apostles (2 Peter 1:12-21).
When you attend church, you should rightly expect to be fed from the Word of God. Jesus told Peter to “feed my sheep” (John 21:17). Paul charged the church elders to “shepherd the church” (Acts 20:28). He told Timothy to “Preach the word – convince, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and teaching” (2 Timothy 4:2). In Ephesians, we find a list of ministries whose purpose is “edifying the body of Christ till we all come to the unity of faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God” (Ephesians 4:11-16). The responsibility of the church is to teach you, your responsibility is to present yourselves to be taught. If you feel you aren't being fed, don't just quit and stay home. Go to your pastor and talk to him about it – your pastor will be glad to hear from you.
But sound doctrine and teaching is not the only thing attending church provides us. Back to Acts 2:42, “in fellowship in the breaking of bread.” One of the greatest aspects of church is building relationships. God has called His people into a relationship, with Him and with each other. From creation, “Let Us make man in Our image” (Genesis 1:26), to the great points of the Law, love toward God and love toward neighbor (Matthew 22:37-40), it's all about relationships and fellowship. You can't be a hermit and be an effective Christian.
The last part of Acts 2:42 focuses continuing steadfastly in prayer. Prayer for each other, for the church, and for the world we live in. “My house,” Jesus quotes, “shall be called a house of prayer” for all Nations (Luke 19:46). Church does not only provide an opportunity for prayer, but also opportunity for praise. “So continuing daily with one accord” – sound teaching, fellowship, and answered prayer leads to “gladness and simplicity of heart” (Acts 2:46-47).
When we attend church, we will be uplifted, renewed, and strengthened, having been touched by the fellowship, the prayer, the praising, and the teaching of God's Word. Ready to face a world not of our making, but with the capacity to make changes as we “share – in the sufferings for the gospel” by “the power of God” (2 Timothy 1:8).
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.