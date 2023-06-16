We often hear that we are to come worship at the foot of the cross. It got me to wondering: after the Resurrection, how many times did the disciples go to worship at the foot of the cross? In fact, how many times do we see the disciples going to the tomb after the first day? When Jesus Christ ascended into the heavens, as recorded in Acts 1, the disciples were told not to stand around gazing into what was past, but to look to the future return of Jesus. See Acts 1:9-11.
So where did the disciples go to worship? At that time, the Temple was the center of Godly worship and the new church continued to view it as such, continuing “daily with one accord in the temple” (Acts 2:46, NKJV). “And daily in the temple, and in every house, they did not cease teaching and preaching Jesus as the Christ” (Acts 5:42, NKJV). It was while entering the temple that Peter and John performed the first recorded healing after the Resurrection (Acts 3:1-10). Acts 22:17 records Paul having an inspired vision while praying at the temple. After Paul’s conversion, he joined the others in a purification ceremony so that he could enter the temple and help them complete their temple vows, Acts 21. It was only after the temple was destroyed in 20 AD, which resulted in the scattering of the church, that the followers of Jesus stopped traveling there as a place of worship.
The temple no longer is there. The cross, a symbol of death and destruction, no longer exists. The tomb exists in obscurity. So where are Christians called to worship? “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24, NKJV). Christ tells us to “worship the Lord your God, and Him only” (Matthew 4:10, NKJV). While the temple was standing, it was through the priests that the worship of God was facilitated. That all changed after the Resurrection and Christ’s Ascension to become our High Priest. “Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession” (Hebrews 4:14, NKJV). We can “therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need” (Verse 16). Hebrews 11:6 tells us that “without faith it is impossible to please Him (God), for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek HIm.”
We don’t go to the foot of the cross or the door of the tomb or the destroyed temple. We can go to the “very throne of grace”, “having boldness to enter the Holiest by the blood of Jesus – through the veil, that is, His flesh – [we can] draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith” (Hebrews 10:19-22, NKJV). In the spirit of worship, made possible through the blood of Christ, through the office of our living High Priest, we can with boldness enter into the very throne room of God our Father, with Jesus Christ sitting at His right hand, making intercession for us. See Hebrews 7:25.
“Do not be afraid; I am the First and the Last. I am He who lives, and was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore. Amen” (Revelation 1:17-18, NKJV). Get down on your knees and worship the living God.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
