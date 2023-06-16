We often hear that we are to come worship at the foot of the cross. It got me to wondering: after the Resurrection, how many times did the disciples go to worship at the foot of the cross? In fact, how many times do we see the disciples going to the tomb after the first day? When Jesus Christ ascended into the heavens, as recorded in Acts 1, the disciples were told not to stand around gazing into what was past, but to look to the future return of Jesus. See Acts 1:9-11.

So where did the disciples go to worship? At that time, the Temple was the center of Godly worship and the new church continued to view it as such, continuing “daily with one accord in the temple” (Acts 2:46, NKJV). “And daily in the temple, and in every house, they did not cease teaching and preaching Jesus as the Christ” (Acts 5:42, NKJV). It was while entering the temple that Peter and John performed the first recorded healing after the Resurrection (Acts 3:1-10). Acts 22:17 records Paul having an inspired vision while praying at the temple. After Paul’s conversion, he joined the others in a purification ceremony so that he could enter the temple and help them complete their temple vows, Acts 21. It was only after the temple was destroyed in 20 AD, which resulted in the scattering of the church, that the followers of Jesus stopped traveling there as a place of worship.



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

