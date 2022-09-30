On your calendar, you may find the last Monday of this month marked with the words “Rosh Hashanah.” You may pass it off as some meaningless Jewish day that holds no significance for you. You would be wrong. The name Rosh Hashanah means “the head (or beginning) of the year,” as it is the first day of the Biblical calendar month Tishrei, which begins the Biblical civil year. It is also known by the Hebrew name Yom Teruah, which means “Day of Blowing.” In Leviticus 23 God commands His people to remember this day with the blowing of trumpets, specifically the blowing of the ram’s horn. It is a holy time of gathering. See Leviticus 23:23-25. But what significance does this day hold for Christians or the world in general? The first clue to the importance of this, and any of the holy convocations of Leviticus 23, is that God says “these are My feasts”. And He calls them by His name – “the feasts of the Lord” – and tells His people to proclaim them. (Leviticus 23:2). Paul enforces this when He writes “let no one judge you – regarding a festival or new moon or sabbaths, which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ” (Colossians 2:16-17). Did you catch that? Paul said that God’s festivals are prophetic, pertaining to Jesus Christ.
So what is the important thing we are to remember or to know about regarding the blowing of ram’s horns and how it pertains to Jesus Christ? One of the greatest themes of the New Testament is the Return of Jesus Christ and the setting up of the Kingdom of God. It was foremost in the minds of Christ’s disciples following His Resurrection. “Lord, will You at this time restore the kingdom to Israel?”, Acts 1:6, NKJV. The times and seasons are not for us to know, but the Father has left us a year by year reminder that Jesus will Return. Christ will return with His armies to conquer the world and, as King of Kings and Lord of Lords, set up the Kingdom of God on this earth. See Revelation 19:14-16. The instructions for the Feast of Trumpets calls for “a memorial of the blowing of trumpets,” Leviticus 23:24. In the blowing of the ram’s horn we are reminded that Christ’s Return is a time of war. As the prophet Joel writes “Blow the trumpet (ram’s horn) in Zion, And sound an alarm in My holy mountain! Let all the inhabitants of the land tremble; For the day of the Lord is coming, For it is at hand – For the day of the Lord is great and very terrible; Who can endure it?” (Joel 2: 1, 11, NKJV)
But the Feast of Trumpets isn’t just about war and wrath, it is about returning to God – to His mercy, His kindness, His blessing. See Joel 2: 13-14 and Zephaniah 2:1-4. The Feast of Trumpets is about the Return of Jesus Christ and the kingdom of peace and prosperity that He will set up at that time. “They shall beat their swords into plowshares – Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, Neither shall they learn war anymore. But everyone shall sit under his vine and under his fig tree, And no one shall make them afraid; For the mouth of the Lord of hosts has spoken,” Micah 4:3-4, NKJV.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
