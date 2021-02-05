Love is kind, love does not envy – is not puffed up, does not seek it's own, is not provoked, thinks no evil – rejoices in the truth – love never fails. Excerpts from 1 Corinthians 13.
The most powerful force in the universe is Love. 1 John 4:16 declares “God is love.” While acknowledging God is love, many reject His laws as harsh and legalistic. For some reason many seem to think that love and law are at two opposite extremes. Yet it is impossible to discuss God's love without including His law, which is the very essence of His love. Paul tells that “Love is the fulfillment of the law”(Romans 13:10). And when there is no regard for the law, Jesus tells us “love will grow cold” (Matthew 24:12).
It is because of God's love that Jesus Christ died for us. It is through Jesus's death and the shedding of His blood that our sins are forgiven. And what is Sin but the breaking of God's laws. See 1 John 3:4.
Instead of being at opposite extremes, love and law go hand in hand. God is love, love is the fulfillment of the law. See Romans 13:10, again. There are four basic commandments of love. When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment of the law was, He quoted from Deuteronomy 6 – you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. Jesus said the second is like it “you shall love your neighbor as yourself”, quoting from Leviticus 19. See Matthew 22:34-40.
The other two love commandments given by Jesus come under the New Covenant and are presented as new commandments. John 13:34: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you,” and Matthew 5:44: “I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.” There you have the four love commandments that reflect all of God's law, from both the Old Covenant and the New Covenant.
Love God with all your being
Love your neighbor as yourself
Love your fellow brethren as God loves them
Love your enemy and pray for him
God's commandments and God's love are inseparable. “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father's who sent Me.” John 14:23-24.
God's commandments and love are all about our relationship with Christ and the Father and our relationship with each other.
“And now abide faith, hope, love,these three; but the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13).
