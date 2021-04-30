Prayer in its basic form is nothing more than conversation with God our Father. As Christians we have been called to a special relationship with our God and creator. It is a family relationship. “I will be a Father to you, and you shall be My sons and daughters, Says the LORD Almighty” (2 Corinthians 6:18, NKJV). Jesus gives us a picture of God as a loving, caring Father who wants the best for us, Matthew 5:45. Who knows our every need, Matthew 6:8. Who knows and cares about our needs of food and clothing, Matthew 6:25-34. Jesus tells us it is to our Father in Heaven that we are to address our needs, Matthew 6:9.
In His hours of suffering, Jesus cried out to God His Father using the very enduring term Abba – Abba Father. Mark 14:36. Paul tells us that the personal relationship we are called to have with God our Father is the “spirit of adoption by which we cry out, ‘Abba, Father’” (Romans 8:15). The enduring term “Abba” is said not to have been used by servants and slaves, only by family, and especially by the small children crying out “Daddy, daddy”.
Paul tells us to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). That is, we are to be in instant in prayer daily, hourly, even minute by minute to the One who hears and answers “openly”, Matthew 6:6. God again instructs us through Paul “be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7, NKJV). God wants to hear about our joys, Philippians 4:4, our hopes and dreams, our anxieties and frustrations, our needs. Like a loving father, God wants to share our life. He wants us to live an abundant, fulfilling life, John 10:10. To that end, God has opened the door of conversation with Him.
In Matthew 6, Jesus gives us a basic outline of prayer. It begins “Our Father.” It includes our acknowledging Him in honor and respect. In crying out for His will to be done in this tragic world. It includes our needs, both physical and spiritual. The need to forgive and help others and a call for protection as we travel through life.
Prayer is not a tool to be used for our own selfish gain. It is the seal of our relationship with our Father, the God of the Universe. It is our conversation with God.
