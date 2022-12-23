‘What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?” (Psalm 8:4, NKJV) David addresses the ultimate question: Why am I here? Why was man created? Verse 5 continues, “you have made him lack a little from God and with glory and honor have crowned him” (Interlinear Bible). This is both the condition of man’s creation, and a prophecy of his future. In Genesis 1:27, we see that mankind is created in the image of God, and God told mankind to “be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over – every living thing that moves on the earth” (Genesis 1:28, NKJV).
Contrary to the popular position being pushed today – that mankind is the problem and that the earth would be better off without him – the world would not exist without mankind. God created the earth for man, without him there is no reason for its existence or for the animals to exist, either. Mankind was created in the image of God to become like Him. “Beloved, now we are children of God – we know that when He is revealed, we shall be like Him”, 1 John 3:2, NKJV. “And if children, then heirs – of God and joint heirs with Christ – that we may also be glorified together”, Romans 8:17, NKJV. In saying this, Paul gives a glimpse of mankind’s future, ruling as joint heirs with Christ.
“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth”, Genesis 1:1. This statement sets the tone for everything. The one who creates is greater than His creation. It is God that gives meaning to man’s creation and as such is worthy of the adoration of His creation. That being the case, if mankind stops worshiping God his creator, then there is no longer any need for mankind or this earth to exist. The flood in Noah’s time gives proof to what God will do when “every intent of the thoughts of [man’s] heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5, NKJV).
Those who push for the depopulation of the earth have a problem in their arrogance. They believe they have the right and the knowledge to determine how many people should dwell on the earth. In the process, they devalue human life – life that was created in the image of God. In their arrogance they push abortion, euthanasia, and eugenics. They turn a blind eye to basic human rights, to the freedom of self-determination. They have no respect for the male or female body. They teach children not to value the way they were created. In rejecting God they become “futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like” them (Romans 1:21-23, NKJV).
Thankfully the story doesn’t end there. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, NKJV). For those who choose to believe, the future holds life lived abundantly (see John 10:10) with Jesus Christ as He returns to the earth to save and judge in righteousness. “And they [the Saints] lived and reigned with Christ – This is the first resurrection. Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection” (Revelation 20:4-6, NKJV).
What is man that you are mindful of him? We have been made in the image of God to be like Him, and to be with Him.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
