‘What is man that You are mindful of him, And the son of man that You visit him?” (Psalm 8:4, NKJV) David addresses the ultimate question: Why am I here? Why was man created? Verse 5 continues, “you have made him lack a little from God and with glory and honor have crowned him” (Interlinear Bible). This is both the condition of man’s creation, and a prophecy of his future. In Genesis 1:27, we see that mankind is created in the image of God, and God told mankind to “be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over – every living thing that moves on the earth” (Genesis 1:28, NKJV).

Contrary to the popular position being pushed today – that mankind is the problem and that the earth would be better off without him – the world would not exist without mankind. God created the earth for man, without him there is no reason for its existence or for the animals to exist, either. Mankind was created in the image of God to become like Him. “Beloved, now we are children of God – we know that when He is revealed, we shall be like Him”, 1 John 3:2, NKJV. “And if children, then heirs – of God and joint heirs with Christ – that we may also be glorified together”, Romans 8:17, NKJV. In saying this, Paul gives a glimpse of mankind’s future, ruling as joint heirs with Christ.



