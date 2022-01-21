There is an ongoing controversy over our nation’s border and the rights of people crossing over. Does this nation, or any nation, have the right to determine who is or is not allowed to enter? Even Christian churches have been caught up in this question. After all, aren’t Christians suppose to be compassionate and giving? Yet at the same time shouldn’t Christians support the laws of the land? Where did the idea of boundaries and citizenship originate anyway? The first Biblical mention of the idea of citizenship or borders is found in Genesis 11, where God confused the languages of the people and, as is written in verse 8, “scattered them abroad from there over the face of all the earth”. The private ownership of land was so important to the patriarch Abraham (and important to God as He inspired the account to be written) that a whole chapter, Genesis 23, revolves around the legal purchase of land for Abraham to bury his wife.
National boundaries are property rights expanded to a global scale. These boundaries are set and guaranteed by the hand of God. It is written in Acts: “He (God) has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on the face of the earth, and has determined their preappointed times and the boundaries of their dwellings”, Acts 17:26, NKJV. Also in Deuteronomy 32 it is written that God separated mankind and set their boundaries. It is obvious God has no problem with borders. So what about citizenship?
Jesus Christ came proclaiming the Gospel, the Kingdom of God. Now a kingdom requires certain things: an area, a government, laws, and people to rule over. As we see, there is a God-given right for nations to have borders. That gives the nations a right to determine who crosses those borders and who becomes citizens. Jesus is seen as upholding the rights of a kingdom, deciding who is allowed citizenship. “Not everyone who says to me ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven”, Matthew 7:21. The contexts show it is those who keep the laws of the kingdom who will be considered citizens. “Depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness”, Matthew 7:23.
Only about half of the nations in the world today have what would be considered “consensual citizens” — that is, allowing the Nation’s people the right of having a voice in their government — the rest are slaves or serfs, with no voice. Citizens have rights, but they also have obligations. The U.S. Constitution allows for a naturalization process for a person who has entered the country legally to become a citizen. That includes the understanding the laws of the land and taking an oath to follow them. Citizenship has rights and obligations — such as obeying the laws of the land, voting, and paying taxes. Likewise the citizens of God’s kingdom will have rights and obligations — like obedience to God’s word (1 Peter 4:17), subjection to rulers and authorities (Titus 3:1), and being faithful in tithes and offerings (Luke 11:42).
God’s word confirms the right of nations to set borders and confer citizenship. The Bible also confirms that, just like America, it isn’t a person’s race that will determine their citizenship in the Kingdom of God. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus”, Galatians 3:28, NKJV. It is the person’s willingness to follow Jesus Christ as He follows and obeys the Father. See John 12:48-50.
Would you like to be a citizen of the Kingdom of God? Peter tells us how, “Repent and … be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ … For the promise is to you and to your children”, Acts 2:38-39.
