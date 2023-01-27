When we were called by God, John 6:44, and accepted that calling by being baptized, we entered into a covenant with God – a contract, as it were. Just like any contract, it has provisions. What God provides, and what we provide. God, by calling us, entered into the contract first.
Peter puts it this way: “His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises” (2 Peter 1:3-4, NKJV). The contract, having laid out for us “exceedingly great and precious promises,” also lays out certain obligations for us to meet. We accept Jesus not only as our Savior, but as our Lord and teacher as well (see John 13:13). Peter tells us that through the promises and the receiving of faith we may become “partakers of the divine nature.” We are to give all diligence to add to the faith we received. “Add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control” etc (2 Peter 1:5-7, NKJV). The promises, or gifts of God, come to us by the grace of God. But we are not given God's grace to simply bask in God's love.God's grace both enables us and makes demands on us, putting us under obligation. Paul writes Titus that the grace of God teaches us that “denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly” (Titus 2:12, NKJV). Receiving God's grace puts us under obligation to respond to God. “Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble” (2 Peter 1:10-11, NKJV).
In verse 5, Peter tells us we are to “add” to the faith already given us. “Add” can be translated “generously supplement”, focusing us on “diligence”. And we are to bring this diligent effort alongside or in cooperation with the faith God has already given. God freely extends His grace to us, but it obligates us to respond. “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:8-10, NKJV).
Jesus uses a number of parables to teach a productive life. See the parable of the Talents in Matthew 25. And in John 15:1-8 Jesus says “I am the true vine, and My Father is the vinedresser. Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit He prunes, that it may bear more fruit. – By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit”. Peter shows faith as the starting point, the foundation, of all the other qualities and attributes we need. Each one flowing from the previous one. “For if these things are yours and abound, you will be neither barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 1:8, NKJV.)
There is divine order for growth, and it begins with faith. For this very reason God has given us grace, and we are under contract to use it for growth and for service.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
