When we were called by God, John 6:44, and accepted that calling by being baptized, we entered into a covenant with God – a contract, as it were. Just like any contract, it has provisions. What God provides, and what we provide. God, by calling us, entered into the contract first.

Peter puts it this way: “His divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue, by which have been given to us exceedingly great and precious promises” (2 Peter 1:3-4, NKJV). The contract, having laid out for us “exceedingly great and precious promises,” also lays out certain obligations for us to meet. We accept Jesus not only as our Savior, but as our Lord and teacher as well (see John 13:13). Peter tells us that through the promises and the receiving of faith we may become “partakers of the divine nature.” We are to give all diligence to add to the faith we received. “Add to your faith virtue, to virtue knowledge, to knowledge self-control” etc (2 Peter 1:5-7, NKJV). The promises, or gifts of God, come to us by the grace of God. But we are not given God's grace to simply bask in God's love.God's grace both enables us and makes demands on us, putting us under obligation. Paul writes Titus that the grace of God teaches us that “denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly” (Titus 2:12, NKJV). Receiving God's grace puts us under obligation to respond to God. “Therefore, brethren, be even more diligent to make your call and election sure, for if you do these things you will never stumble” (2 Peter 1:10-11, NKJV).



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Tags

Load comments