What has happened to the world we live in? Why is there so much confusion? We don't seem to know right from wrong. We “call evil good and good evil”, we “put darkness for light and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20, NKJV). When I was a child, I knew the difference between Right and Wrong. Not that I always did what was right – but I knew the difference. So did the people around me. We knew the difference between a man and a woman, and we knew when someone was confused about it. We knew the difference between rioting in the streets and peaceful assembly. Now we are so confused we don't even know we are confused. Hosea 4:6 warns of being “destroyed for the lack of knowledge”. What has happened? We were given a nation with laws and precepts based on a foundation of morality and justice. Our founding fathers understood that our government, our freedoms, were only as sound and sure as the morality of our people. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made for a moral and Religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” What is there that we can look to for a strong, moral foundation? The same thing that the founders, the framers, of the constitution did – God's word in the Bible. James Madison said, “We have staked the future of all of our political constitutions upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

The Bible and its foundational laws and guidance were the bedrock of our constitution, laws, and schools. The Puritans in the 1600's were the first to require public schooling for the teaching of reading and writing, for the purpose of insuring the continuation of Biblical literacy in the population.



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario.

