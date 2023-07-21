What has happened to the world we live in? Why is there so much confusion? We don't seem to know right from wrong. We “call evil good and good evil”, we “put darkness for light and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20, NKJV). When I was a child, I knew the difference between Right and Wrong. Not that I always did what was right – but I knew the difference. So did the people around me. We knew the difference between a man and a woman, and we knew when someone was confused about it. We knew the difference between rioting in the streets and peaceful assembly. Now we are so confused we don't even know we are confused. Hosea 4:6 warns of being “destroyed for the lack of knowledge”. What has happened? We were given a nation with laws and precepts based on a foundation of morality and justice. Our founding fathers understood that our government, our freedoms, were only as sound and sure as the morality of our people. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made for a moral and Religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” What is there that we can look to for a strong, moral foundation? The same thing that the founders, the framers, of the constitution did – God's word in the Bible. James Madison said, “We have staked the future of all of our political constitutions upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”
The Bible and its foundational laws and guidance were the bedrock of our constitution, laws, and schools. The Puritans in the 1600's were the first to require public schooling for the teaching of reading and writing, for the purpose of insuring the continuation of Biblical literacy in the population.
One of the first books officially authorized by the Congress was the Aitken translation of the Bible, passed in 1782. Latter, the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 was paused by the congress. Its purpose was to require the new states to build schools, stressing the importance of teaching the Bible, morality, and religion.
All through my school years, reading of the Bible and prayers were a daily activity in school. That all ended in 1963 – look at our schools now! Hosea 4:6, “Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.” Two or three generations have gone by, and look at the utter chaos that is ensuing in our country. Paul writes “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting” (Romans 1:28, NKJV). And the list is long – unrighteousness, immorality, wickedness, envy, murder, strife, deceit, inventors of evil, disobedient, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful – read the whole list yourself in Romans 1:18-32. See how it fits the society we live in today.
You want to know what happened to the world? We, like Adam and Eve before us, decided we could be like God, deciding for ourselves what is right and wrong (Genesis 3:1-8). How has that worked out?
And Jesus began to preach, saying “Repent, the Kingdom of God is at hand.” From Matthew 4:12-17 and Mark 1:14-15. Maybe it's high time we repent and turn back to God. What do you think?
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
