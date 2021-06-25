Shortly, as a nation, we will be celebrating Independence Day, the Fourth of July. Independence Day is as much a reminder as it is a day of celebration. It is a reminder of where we came from and where our roots lie.
Two nations in history have been founded by the clear hand of God.
The first was Israel, when God called His people out of slavery and gave them a land of promise and true freedom. They were given freedom so basic, so free, it was almost chaotic. The Bible tells us “everyone did what was right in his own eyes” (Judges 21:25).
Our nation is the second one. To deny God’s hand in the founding of this nation is to deny history. The Continental Congress called for a day of prayer and fasting and thanksgiving 11 times during the struggle for Independence. God heard and many supernatural, miraculous events took place over the course of years to bring about the founding of this nation. Our three separate branches of government were inspired by scripture. “For the Lord is our Judge … Lawgiver … King” (Isaiah 33:22). In the law of the land, “the Constitution of the United States,” again we see God’s hand, in the very first amendment, which establishes freedom of religion, of free speech, and of peaceful assembly — all pointing to the guidance of a loving God. Independence Day reminds us of the founding of this nation and the freedoms that were hard fought, of the people who gave life and fortune that we may have them. Recently attempts have been made to circumvent the true history of this national founding. Attempts have also been made to circumvent the constitution, the foundational law of our land. Why is this happening? Is this what Thomas Jefferson warned us about? “God who gave us life gave us liberty. And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God.” – Thomas Jefferson.
God gave this nation the most fair, balanced, government ever to exist. But our government only works if it’s people are fair and balanced. The understanding of what is fair, balanced, true, and right only comes from the word of God, it does not come from the mind of man. As a nation we have turned our backs on God. We have kicked Him out of our schools, out of our public places, out of our halls of justice. God’s word tells that it is God who “makes nations great, and destroys them” (Job 12:2, NKJV). Is it strange then that our schools are failing, that is is unsafe to walk the streets, and that justice is often perverted?
A relationship with God built this nation, look what has happened by turning our back on Him. This Fourth of July, remember from where our Independence comes.
