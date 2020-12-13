MARSHALL, Mo.

Brody Von Brethorst, of Weiser, was among his peers who earned a spot on the Fall 2020 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College. He is a sophomore at the college and is majoring in mathematics.

Requirements to be on the list are a 3.3 grade-point average or higher; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

