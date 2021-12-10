Weiser church to stage live Nativity Dec. 13-14

A Nativity is a picture, carving, model or live people representing Jesus Christ's birth.

 Stock art

WEISER — The Weiser Church of the Nazarene will host a live Nativity on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

Characters from the Biblical scene of the birth of Jesus Christ will be set up from 6 to 8 p.m. those nights.

The church is at 510 E. Indianhead Rd.

For more information, contact the church at (208) 414-0135.

