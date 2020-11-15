WILLIAMSBURG, Ky.
In what has been one of the most unprecedented years in history, there are still hard-working people achieving their goals, new doors of opportunity opening, and worthwhile reasons to celebrate.
In fact, right now, there are more than 1,100 reasons to celebrate — one for each student at University of the Cumberlands who earned a college degree this summer. Thomas Crawford of Weiser, recently completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Cumberlands, a private university in Kentucky.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.