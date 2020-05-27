MARSHALL, Mo. — A Weiser graduate has made the dean’s list at Missouri Valley College.

Brody Von Brethorst, who is a sophomore and is majoring in mathematics, earned a spot on the academic achievement list for the spring semester.

To earn placement on the list, a student must be taken at least 12 graded hours for the semester and have a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.

