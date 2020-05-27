MARSHALL, Mo. — A Weiser graduate has made the dean’s list at Missouri Valley College.
Brody Von Brethorst, who is a sophomore and is majoring in mathematics, earned a spot on the academic achievement list for the spring semester.
To earn placement on the list, a student must be taken at least 12 graded hours for the semester and have a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.