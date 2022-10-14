For the second time in five days, a leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave an address on the importance of caring for the earth.

On Oct. 1, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke in the Church’s general conference about environmental stewardship. And on Oct. 5, Bishop L. Todd Budge, Second Counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, spoke on this topic in the opening session of Utah Valley University’s “Why It Matters” conference. The three-day conference is discussing 17 United Nations sustainable development goals designed to help people create a longer-lasting world.



Tags

Load comments