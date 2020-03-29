As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues its increasing death toll our numbers of suicides related to our military also continues its march forward.
As a civilian: When was the last time you cared about a veteran committing suicide? Or have you ever even thought about it at all?
As a veteran do you know all the places that you might get help? Do you really care about getting help?
Why do we as a community need to be involved in the mental health of our veterans? What does the availability of drugs (legal and illegal) in our community do with the numbers committing suicide each day? Does the number 20 suicides a day mean anything to you? What is all this talk about? Why should you care?
Does your Church get involved? Does the place you work educate each other about our veterans and their plight? Does your school really care about our veterans and educate our children about them?
All of these questions have answers. Some of the answers are not what you might want to hear, but they have answers.
I look at organizations such as: ODVA, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, Wounded Warrior Project, VFW, Legion, DAV, AMVETS, VVA, Paralyzed Veterans of America, MOAA, U.S. Armed Forces and the many others and know that many of the questions asked above are answered by these groups. I also realize that the only person that has total control is the veteran. Others might think they are in control or have the answers but the veteran is in control or out of control.
I think that this column and those like it might engage the thought of a person or two? It might even get an organization off its butt to try and help. It might even help a veteran that is on the cusp of committing suicide to think about his or her action and stop and think about what is about to happen. I never know the total results of my column but I do know that if columns like this are not written, then folks, in general, will continue to put their proverbial head in the sand and not give a d… until it is happing to them, a loved one or a friend.
I was told the other day that my column about war was over the top and created unease and I should have toned it down. That conversation resulted with this column today hoping to create that same feeling with more people discussing war, the results of war, the horrors of war and the human element.
I think that the men and women that join us at the coffee table each morning at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida know more as a collective group then the millions of dollars spent on a federal level in solving the problems of suicide with our Veterans today. I know for a fact that the coffee table approach has helped many and not only at our table but at tables all across our nation in organizations that I have mentioned above.
I know that our group does not have all the answers, many different approaches to the challenge of suicide helps and if we rely on only one, we will absolutely fail. No one has a lock on this and every one in our community, whether they are pacifists or war mongers, like our military or not, have a stake in the game because it affects our community and its safety. This is one time that I think that different approaches and not a working together in lockstep is a positive thing. I do think that sharing our different ideas with each other with open minds will help if ‘open minds’ are the operative words.
The same mentality of folks dragging their feet in fighting COVID-19 and that death toll brings me back to the question I started this column with: Do you really think you might make a difference moving forward or do you think that everything is status quo and we should stick our heads back in the sand?
Need Someone to Talk with? Veteran Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 then press 1 to talk with someone. Send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder.
“Suicide: The word caught your attention, didn’t it? The truth is suicide catches everyone’s attention. It’s the actions that lead up to suicide that go unnoticed.” Unauthored Quote.
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
