Want a salad? How about potato, cucumber and dill

Flavorful and light, the Idaho® Potato, Cucumber and Dill Salad serves as a delicious side dish or as an easy lunch during the week. It’s heart-healthy and great to whip up when you’re running short on time because the potatoes are cooked in the microwave!
Once cooked, the sliced Idaho® potatoes and cucumbers are flavored with a rice wine vinaigrette made with Dijon mustard, canola or vegetable oil, dill and salt. Feel free to get creative and add your favorite spices like red chili pepper flakes or a dash of lemon pepper.
Pro tip: Make sure the potatoes are uniformly and thinly sliced before steaming them in the microwave so they cook evenly and quickly.
Perfect for a picnic, this refreshing salad will not spoil in the hot summer sun. Leave the vitamin-rich skins on these thinly sliced spuds for a bit of extra texture and taste.
Ingredients:
• 3 large Idaho® potatoes, unpeeled and thinly sliced, approx. 3 cups
• 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
• 1 1/2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh dill, or 1 tablespoon dried whole dill weed
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 large cucumber, unpeeled and thinly sliced, approx. 1 ½ cups
Directions:
1. Place potato slices in a 9-inch square microwave-safe baking dish; cover with microwaveable plastic wrap and microwave at HIGH 9 to 11 minutes, or until tender stirring gently every 3 minutes.
2. Combine vinegar, mustard, oil, dill and salt in a small jar. Cover tightly and shake vigorously.
3. Pour vinegar mixture over potatoes.
4. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.
5. Gently mix in sliced cucumber before serving.
