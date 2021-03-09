Want a salad? How about potato, cucumber and dill

Thin sliced potatoes get coated with a Dijon vinaigrette in this salad featuring dill, cucumbers and potatoes.

 Idaho Potato Commission

Flavorful and light, the Idaho® Potato, Cucumber and Dill Salad serves as a delicious side dish or as an easy lunch during the week. It’s heart-healthy and great to whip up when you’re running short on time because the potatoes are cooked in the microwave!

Once cooked, the sliced Idaho® potatoes and cucumbers are flavored with a rice wine vinaigrette made with Dijon mustard, canola or vegetable oil, dill and salt. Feel free to get creative and add your favorite spices like red chili pepper flakes or a dash of lemon pepper.

Pro tip: Make sure the potatoes are uniformly and thinly sliced before steaming them in the microwave so they cook evenly and quickly. 

Perfect for a picnic, this refreshing salad will not spoil in the hot summer sun. Leave the vitamin-rich skins on these thinly sliced spuds for a bit of extra texture and taste.

Ingredients:

• 3 large Idaho® potatoes, unpeeled and thinly sliced, approx. 3 cups

• 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

• 1 1/2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

• 1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh dill, or 1 tablespoon dried whole dill weed

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 large cucumber, unpeeled and thinly sliced, approx. 1 ½ cups

Directions:

1. Place potato slices in a 9-inch square microwave-safe baking dish; cover with microwaveable plastic wrap and microwave at HIGH 9 to 11 minutes, or until tender stirring gently every 3 minutes.

2. Combine vinegar, mustard, oil, dill and salt in a small jar. Cover tightly and shake vigorously.

3. Pour vinegar mixture over potatoes.

4. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

5. Gently mix in sliced cucumber before serving.

Tags

Load comments