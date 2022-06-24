MERIDIAN — As resources in Ukraine have become scarce, Church of the Nazarene members have established paths of provision to help meet needs prompted by the internal migration. Pastor Andriy Takhtay, with the help of Tolik Galaga, has been leading relief efforts to assist hundreds of internally displaced people.
When Takhtay expressed the need for a vehicle to transport people and supplies, Nazarenes at the Netherlands District Assembly immediately began raising funds. Within one month, donors had raised enough money to purchase a cargo van in Ukraine. Additionally, a Netherlands church member donated and delivered a large passenger van, stocked full of supplies, to Takhtay.
Takhtay comes to speak about the war, the work of the church, and how members can support their efforts to provide assistance.
“This event is going to be about learning first hand the impact the war in Ukraine has had on the people and the response of the Church of the Nazarene to help refugees and care for those who have remained in the country,” wrote Randall Craker, interim pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. “It is important that people attend this event to be made aware of how the events of the world impact people and how the Church of the Nazarene both far and near has responded to the crisis and ongoing ways we can be of help.”
The event will be held on July 10 at 6 p.m. Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene is at 150 W. Maestra St., Meridian. For more information, phone (208) 888-2141 or visit myvsn.org.
