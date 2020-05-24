VALE — A handful of graduates from Vale High School’s Class of 2020 received a combined total of $20,000 in scholarships from the Vale Alumni Association.
Recipients of the 2020 Vale Alumni Scholarship Awards are Brianna Beesley, Sydney Bolyard, Justin Buhrig, Maycee Delong, Morgan Hager, Demia Hardin, Matthew McBride, Keegan Mizuta, Alexys Rodgers, Anna Saunders, Amber Tolman and Rachel Wolfe.
These students will receive various scholarship amounts ranging from $1,000 to $2,250.
“This is the first year that the VAA has been able to give over $20,000 in any one year and it seems so fitting that the CLASS OF 2020 will be recipients of that amount of money,” said Bobbi Buttice, member of the association.
In the past eight years, the Vale Alumni Association has given $74,300 to 85 graduates of Vale High School.
