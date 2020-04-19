VALE — As part of his senior project at Vale High School, Jacob Graviet provided a memorial for The Stone House Museum in Vale.
His project was historically focused. Graviet spent approximately 20 hours of shadowing careers related to the preservation and teaching of historical information. A few of the institutions where he shadowed includes the North Lincoln County Historical Museum in Lincoln City, Oregon; The Gem County, Idaho Historical Village Museum; The Idaho State Museum in Boise; and the College of Idaho’s History Department.
This monument is located at the Stonehouse on 255 Main Street Vale across from the Vale public swimming pool. The monument sits directly on the authentic Oregon Trail. The Rhinehart Stonehouse was the first permanent building in Vale and a stop on the journey for many families. Graviet wanted to honor those who passed this way and the courage they had to take that long journey.
When asked why he chose this project Jacob said, “I wanted to help keep the memory of those who founded the town alive. It is important for people to know the history behind the community in which they live, and what sacrifices those who came before made to make their home a reality. Without their efforts, Vale would only be another unremarkable patch of sagebrush and cheatgrass along the Oregon Trail, and none of us would be here today.”
He says he learned a lot about various career fields in history.
“I learned a lot about how museum directors manage their museums and how they research and develop exhibits. I also learned how history professors prepare their curriculum and teach it to their students,” said Graviet.
He plans to attend college and major in history.
He expressed his appreciation to those involved in the project including his project mentor Mayor Mike McLaughlin, who also assisted with the design and installation of the memorial and Gary Fugate, the curator of The Stone House Museum, who worked closely with Graviet to obtain the needed historical information for the memorial. Other people involved include Mary Hill and the artisans of Rockitecture Inc, who produced the monument; Garrett Tolman of Box of Rocks Inc, who provided the foundation materials; Larry Zach of MB & L, who placed the monument; and several educators within Vale School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.