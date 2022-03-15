Vale high-schooler wins local, district and state oratorical contests; will compete in Indianapolis next

Vale High School student Aliza Saunders, center, has been winning oratorical contests, entered through the American Legion Department of Oregon's District 10. In this photo, she is pictured with members of the American Legion.

 Submitted photo

VALE — Aliza Saunders, of Vale, and a student at Vale High School, has been winning oratorical contests, entered through the American Legion Department of Oregon’s District 10.

For the contest, Saunders had to write, memorize and deliver a total of five speeches related to the U.S. Constitution, according to a news release from Dan Burks, department membership chair, SAL Liaison and commander for District 10 and Post No. 67.

Saunders first competed at the Vale American Legion Post No. 96, taking 1st place. This was followed by her victory at the district contest held in Nyssa at the district meeting at Post 79. Afterward, Saunders and her family traveled to Santiam Post No. 51 in Lebanon, where she won state and received a total of $5,700 in scholarships.

The state win includes a trip for Saunders and a parent to Indianapolis on April 22-24. There, she will compete at nationals for another $29,000 in scholarships.

“We here at the American Legion are extremely proud of this young woman and wish her the best of luck at Nationals,” wrote Burks.

