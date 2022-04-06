Vale High School senior Kailey McGourty among 12 to receive $1,500 scholarships for 2022

VALE— A Vale High School senior was among 12 who received a $1,500 scholarship to support higher education pursuits from the Oregon Wheat Foundation for its 2022 round of funding.
The foundation announced the awards on March 28. The scholarships help students pay for studies at their selected university, community college or vocational/trade school.
Kailey McGourty will graduate from Vale High School this spring and plans to attend Oregon State University, with an emphasis in agricultural business and marketing. She is the daughter of Michael and Amy McGourty, of McGourty Farms.
Kailey is a member of the National Honor Society, Science club president, Associated Student Body Secretary, President of Vale FFA, plays tennis and is the team captain for her basketball and volleyball teams.
She was selected by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce as the Ontario Winter Wonderland Queen, representing the entire Western Treasure Valley.
She works on her family’s farm, where she feeds and moves livestock, bales hay, move sprinklers, drives trucks and harvests crops. McGourty is also a student volunteer with the Bureau of Land Management and has worked for Dentinger’s Feed and Seed in Vale.
According to the foundation, this year was a particularly competitive application round, with three times the number of applications in comparison to 2021.
Furthermore, the funding grew from the previous award amount of $1,000 for each student.
This year, in recognition of the number of applicants, the foundation extended the number of statewide scholarships to be able to support more students.
“It is through the generous contributions of our wheat industry that the Foundation has a healthy base of resources to support the next generation through these scholarships,” stated Dale Case, chairman of the foundation. “The board was unanimous in its decision to expand the scholarship program and we thank the donors who make it possible.”
