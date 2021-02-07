SPOKANE, Wash.
Abraham Vazquez, of Vale, has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Fall Quarter 2020. Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. It is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but it also offers associate degrees including those that are transfer-ready for students going on to four-year colleges. SCC serves about 22,000 students annually.
