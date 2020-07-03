Vale BLM replacing toilet facilities at some campgrounds

This photo shows the Chukar Park Recreation Site near Juntura. It will be the only Vale District BLM campground with toilet facilities in the Juntura area from July 6 through the following few weeks, while existing vault toilets are demolished at nearby Riverside and Castle Rock Campgrounds. If you go: From U.S. Highway 20 at Juntura, travel north for 6 miles on graveled Beulah Reservoir road to the site.

 Photo by Greg Shine, Bureau of Land Management

JUNTURA

This month, work will be done to improve toilet facilities at two campgrounds in Juntura and one in Baker County which are managed by the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District. The work will include demolition of the existing vault toilets with new facilities to be installed shortly afterward, according to a Thursday news release from the agency.

Demolition of the old facilities are slated for the weeks July 6 and July 13.

For the first week, Riverside and Castle Rock campgrounds near Juntura will have work done. During that time, the nearest campground with toilet facilities will be Vale BLM’s Chukar Park Campground in Juntura. New facilities are expected to be installed in the following weeks.

During the week of July 13, work will begin to replace the vault toilets at Swede’s Landing Campground on the Snake River in Baker County. Installation of the new facilities are expected to be complete by the end of the month. Until those are installed, Idaho Power’s Moonshine Mine Recreation Site is the nearest alternate campground with toilets.

For more information about the work to be done, contact Larisa Bogardus at (541) 219-6863.

 

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments