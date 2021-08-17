USDA hosts roundtable on food waste solutions in the U.S. and abroad

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host a virtual roundtable on Sept. 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., titled Exploring Food Waste Solutions: Success Stories from the U.S. and Beyond, to showcase innovative policies and approaches to reducing food waste in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
“Food loss and waste reduction is an international priority – the United Nations has set a goal to cut food waste in half by 2030 as well as reduce food loss earlier in the supply chain,” said USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison Jean Buzby. “The United States also has a national goal to reduce food loss and waste by 2030. It’s important to share the work of the people and organizations who are making this goal a reality in their communities.”
The roundtable will feature public and private leaders in the food waste prevention sector followed by a Q&A session. Speakers include:
• Jean Buzby, USDA Food Loss and Waste Liaison
• Emily Broad Leib, Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, will serve as moderator
• Josh Kelly, Vermont State Waste Management and Prevention Division, will discuss the state’s Universal Recycling Law and consumer food waste education efforts.
• Todd Lawrence of the Urban Green Lab (Nashville, Tennessee) will showcase their mobile laboratory that delivers sustainable living education citywide.
• Sarah Feteih of the San Diego Food System Alliance will highlight an online social competition that has engaged residents in food waste tracking challenges and reduced household-level food waste by 38%.
• Wayne Hubbard, Chief Executive Officer of ReLondon, will share the success of London’s partnership to improve waste and resource management and accelerate their transition to a low-carbon city.
• Filippo Gavazzeni, Milan Urban Food Policy Pact Secretariat, Milan Municipality, will review the consortium’s holistic approach to addressing systematic issues within the food supply chains, including addressing food loss and waste.
Registration is free but required to attend this event. Register online. The roundtable will be recorded and will be available on the USDA website after the event.
The roundtable is hosted by USDA with participation from interagency food loss and waste partners, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The event is among the individual and collective efforts of USDA, EPA and FDA to work towards the national goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50% by 2030. Learn more about USDA, EPA, and FDA programs and resources to reduce food loss and waste.
