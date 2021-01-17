SALT LAKE CITY

Garrett Stoneman, of Nyssa, was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 dean’s list. His major is listed as Mechanical Engg HME.

Stoneman was among more than 9,700 students named to the fall dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

