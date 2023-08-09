MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho has released the list of graduates from Spring 2023 Commencement.
A total of 1,566 degrees were awarded to 1,457 students, which includes 1,004 bachelor’s degrees, 315 master’s degrees and 47 doctoral degrees. In-person ceremonies were held in May in Moscow, Boise and Idaho Falls.
There were many graduates from the Western Treasure Valley. Information follows.
FRUITLAND: Phoebe B. McGrath, Business & Economics, B.S.Bus. Marketing-Gen Marketing Emph.
NEW PLYMOUTH: Clayton R. King, Law, J.D. Law; Dean D. Johnson, Engineering, B.S.E.E. Electrical Engineering
PAYETTE: Daina Aguas, Letters Arts & Social Sciences, B.A. English-Professional Wrtg Emph; Ryan J. Haren, Education, Health & Human Sci B.S.Ed. Secondary Education.
WEISER: Aline R. Cortez Magana, Education, Health & Human Sci B.S.E.S.H.S. Exer, Sprt, Hlth Sci-Pre-AT; Daniel Olivo, Art & Architecture, B.F.A. Studio Art & Design; Emilly P. Perez, Letters Arts & Social Sciences, B.S. Sociology-Gen Sociology Emph; Esteban D. Rivera, Galvan Business & Economics, B.S.Bus. Bus Econ-Finan Econ Opt Finance; Gregory T. Reyes, Art & Architecture, M.Arch. Architecture; Keegan B. Webb, Science, B.S. Biology; Lauren R. Saucedo, Science, B.S.Microbiol. Microbiology; Mia I. Stender, Agricultural & Life Sciences, B.S.Ag.Ed. Agricultural Education; Philip R. Soulen, Letters Arts & Social Sciences, B.G.S. General Studies; Riley J. Cornia, Natural Resources, B.S.Fish.Res. Fishery Resources; Santiago Ixta Acuna, Business & Economics, B.S.Bus. Marketing-Gen Marketing Emph; and Sydnee L. Reyes, Natural Resources, B.S.Env.S. Env Sci: Integrated Sci Opt.
