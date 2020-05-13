LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 581 students to the dean’s list for the 2020 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

The following students from Malheur County earned this distinction.

Adrian: Rebecca Furtado;

Jordan Valley: Emilee Burch, and John Echave;

Nyssa: Jade Burgess, Torivio Gallegos, Garrett Moyes, and Vanessa Ruvalcaba;

Ontario: Gian Alvarado, Briana Bevers, Kelsi Bourasa, Beatriz Gonzalez, Brenda Mendez, Cassandra Sanchez, Leslie Silva and Shelley York; and

Vale: Bo Bourasa, Hannah Moore.

The following students from Payette and Washington counties also earned a place on the dean’s list.

Fruitland: Brent Ashley, Elijah Azurin, and  Katee Gardner;

New Plymouth: Tanya Wilmot;

Payette: Ashton Greif, Dexter Hershey, and Diana Sandersfeld; and

Weiser: Pamela Brechbiel, and Amanda Courtois.

