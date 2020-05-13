LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 581 students to the dean’s list for the 2020 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following students from Malheur County earned this distinction.
Adrian: Rebecca Furtado;
Jordan Valley: Emilee Burch, and John Echave;
Nyssa: Jade Burgess, Torivio Gallegos, Garrett Moyes, and Vanessa Ruvalcaba;
Ontario: Gian Alvarado, Briana Bevers, Kelsi Bourasa, Beatriz Gonzalez, Brenda Mendez, Cassandra Sanchez, Leslie Silva and Shelley York; and
Vale: Bo Bourasa, Hannah Moore.
The following students from Payette and Washington counties also earned a place on the dean’s list.
Fruitland: Brent Ashley, Elijah Azurin, and Katee Gardner;
New Plymouth: Tanya Wilmot;
Payette: Ashton Greif, Dexter Hershey, and Diana Sandersfeld; and
Weiser: Pamela Brechbiel, and Amanda Courtois.
