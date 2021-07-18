MOSCOW — The University of Idaho on July 14 released its list of graduates during Spring Commencement as well as those students who made the dean’s list. Lists follow of students from the Western Treasure Valley.

GRADUATES

From Fruitland: Annalise M. Hanigan, B.S. Advertising; Caleb R. Ziegler, B.S.Env.S. Env Sc-Social Science Opt; Chance Lee, B.S.Microbiol. Microbiology; Kate M. Brooks, B.S. Geological Sci-Gen Geol Opt; Mikel Berria, B.S. Medical Sciences; Oleksandr Shatravka, B.S. Physics-General Emph, and B.S. Philosophy; Patience A. Mateer, B.A. Political Science; Robert A. Kane, B.S. Geological Sci-Hydrogeol Opt; and Abigayle A. Rowland, B.S.A.V.S. Animal & Vet Sci-Productn Opt.

From New Plymouth: Andrew S. Ward, B.S. Journalism; and Emmally B. Evans, Psychology.

From Payette: Jack H. Hanigan, B.S.Bus. Marketing-Gen Mrktg Emph; Jason L. McLeod, M.N.R. Natural Res-Integrated Nat Res; Jessica Perez, J.D. Law; and Gregory T. Reyes, B.S.Arch. Architecture.

From Weiser: Itzel A. Perez, B.S.Microbiol. Microbiology; Jarin J. Ebbers, B.S.Wildl.Res. Wildlife Resources; Lizette M. Almanza-Lopez, B.A. Sociology-Criminology Emph; Marco A. Delgadillo, B.S.Arch. Architecture; and Cameron J. Burke, B.A. Sociology-Criminology Emph.

DEAN’S LIST

From Fruitland: Annalise M. Hanigan, Caleb R. Ziegler, Chance Lee, Kate M. Brooks, Mikel Berria, Oleksandr Shatravka, Patience A. Mateer, Robert A. Kane, and Abigayle A. Rowland

From New Plymouth: Andrew S. Ward, and Emmally B. Evans.

From Payette: Jack H. Hanigan, Jason L. McLeod, Jessica Perez, Gregory T. Reyes

From Weiser: Itzel A. Perez, Jarin J. Ebbers, Lizette M. Almanza-Lopez, Marco A. Delgadillo and Cameron J. Burke.

