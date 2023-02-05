MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho on Feb. 1 announced names of students who landed on its 2022 Fall Dean’s List. This includes students from all corners of the Western Treasure Valley.
A total of 2,787 students qualified for the academic achievement, which requires a student to maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Names of local students follow.
FROM FRUITLAND
Dalton B. Arnzen, Ellie M. Tesnohlidek, Erin M. Davis, Gregory C. Gissel, Josee K. Grant, Joseph S. Henggeler, Joshua R. Henggeler, Kobe R. Bake, Kylee D. Noyes, Kyra L. Bake, Marcus X. Barinaga, Mary E. Mateer, Matthew J. Gehrke, Maurilio Ramirez, Maycee R. Grosvenor, Noah G. Hattrup, Phoebe B. McGrath, Rylee K. Black, Sofie R. Plaza, Triston J. Hardcastle and Weston M. Jeffries.
FROM JORDAN VALLEY
Kort M. Skinner
FROM NEW PLYMOUTH
Afton T. Hoch, Casey J. Arritola and Holly J. Arritola.
FROM NYSSA
Conley J. Martin
FROM PAYETTE
Alexandro Aguilar, Angelee S. Hoots, Bentley A. Burns, Chali C. Minto, Conner D. Mullins, Daina Aguas, Grace K. Hanigan, Michelle Mendoza Ybarra, Ryan J. Haren Education, Sidney R. Fenton and Tori G. Sandquist.
FROM WEISER
Andrea K. Bouvia, Anna C. Sotelo, Brady L. Beam, Bryan V. Valdivia Education, Caden T. Cramer, Daniel Olivo, Emilly P. Perez, Emily P. Abramson, Gabi R. Palmer, Grace I. Soulen, Jaquelin G. Delgadillo, Keegan B. Webb, Lauren M. Bouvia, Mary D. Sanchez, Rein J. Laan, Samuel C. Kerner. Sydnee L. Reyes, and Yerika J. MarquezRuiz.
