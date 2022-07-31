WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The University of Idaho recently released the list of graduates from Spring 2022. Graduates from the Western Treasure Valley who were among that class are listed below with their respective information.
FRUITLAND
Abril Anaya Carmona, J.D. Law; Alejandro R. Pena, B.S.C.S. Computer Science; Avia J. Simmons, B.S. Math:Applied Mathematical Biol; Brittany Iniguez, B.S. Sociology-Gen Sociology Emph Criminology;Brooke E. Hartman, B.S.L.A. Landscape Architecture; Emily A. Pearce, B.S. Psychology Communication; Hannah E. Hardin, B.S. Medical Sciences; Miguel A. Villanueva, B.S.C.S. Computer Science; Parker J. Lloyd, B.S. Virtual Technology & Design; Sophie R. Cowgill, B.S.Ag.Ed. Agricultural Education; and Sydney N. Miller, B.S. Medical Sciences.
PAYETTE
Anna K. Holcomb, B.S. Bus. Marketing Emph Modern Language, and B.A. Business; and Danielle N. Larson, B.S. Psychology Mgmt & HR-Human.
NEW PLYMOUTH
Aubrey M. Wright, M.Ed. Educational Leadership; and Nicolas S. Woods, B.S. Fish. Res. Fishery Resources.
WEISER
Alexi R. Saucedo, B.S. Political Science; Alixandrea M. Reed, M.P.A. Public Administration; Carson J. Beams, B.S.Fire.Ecol.Mgmt Fire Ecology & Management; Grace A Zimmerman, B.S.Bus. Marketing-Entrepreneurship Emp; Marco A Delgadillo, M.Arch. Architecture; Melissa A. Curry, B.S. Virtual Technology & Design; and Stephanie G. Lazaro, B.S. Psychology.
PARMA
Erin R. Campbell, B.S.F.C.S. CFCS-Child Dev Family Rel; and Ethan R. Sterling, B.S.S.W.S. Agricultural Systems Mgmt.
A total of 1,603 degrees were awarded to 1,467 students.
In-person ceremonies were held in May in Moscow, Boise and Idaho Falls.
