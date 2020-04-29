PENDLETON
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program was thrown in to question amidst the COVID-19 dilemma and cancelation of this year’s May event.
However, the ranching heritage and Western lifestyle of family support stepped forward to save the day, and seven scholarships are being awarded for this year.
Among recipients of the Cattle Barron Scholarhsips is Audrey Harwood, of Payette, who is studying at Treasure Valley Community College and is a Cattle Barons volunteer.
These scholarships are made possible with the help of Cattle Barons partner for this year the American National CattleWomen whose members made specific donations, even with the combined events of their Region V conference and Cattle Barons canceled, to support the young adults receiving scholarships.
“We cannot thank everyone involved enough” said Andy VanderPlaat, president of Cattle Barons, in a news release. “It just goes to show you that those in the ranching world are one of kind in heart and kindness!” VanderPlaat went on to note that title sponsor and nationally recognized Protect the Harvest along with the more local folks Northwest Farm Credit Services Pendleton office, Pendleton Sanitary Services, JTI of Walla Walla Washington, and Lucky Acres Fencing of Lewiston Idaho stepped forward to keep the scholarships alive in this unusual year.
Totaling $10,000 in scholarships, Harwood is among six young adults studying in the field of agriculture who will receive the financial support.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend is already making plans for next year.
“We are very thankful” said VanderPlaat “that we can still support these great young adults in their efforts and we are looking forward to next year to do it again with renewed excitement of an actual event.”
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend can be found at https://www.cattlebarons.net/.
