Treasure Valley Community College continues to forge ahead this fall, as we continue to be proactive in our approach to serve our students during this crucial time. Our dedicated faculty, staff and leadership team continue to go above and beyond to support and ensure our students have the tools and resources they need to be successful.
I am equally appreciative of our Board of Education and the guidance these unique individuals provide to help move the college forward. I cannot say enough about how involved our board members are in promoting the college and the work we do to not only be the “First Choice for Students but the Right Choice.”
Although we are still in fall quarter, college staff and faculty are already looking ahead and preparing for winter quarter. On Tuesday, we will offer a Virtual Advising Day for winter quarter with no day classes held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online access for winter registration for current students will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and registration will remain open through the second day of winter term. Winter term begins Jan. 4, 2021. In addition, new student registration for winter term will begin Nov. 9. If you have a student who is considering college, please send them to TVCC and our staff will be happy to guide them along their educational path.
On Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., TVCC will host a virtual Fall Snapshot Open House. The evening will feature a session that will cover the admissions process, give future students an opportunity to experience a class at TVCC, learn more about the many scholarships available, allow time for Q&A and much more. Students who attend the virtual open house will have the chance to win a free class, a $100 gift card or free Chukar gear. To learn more, visit www.tvcc.cc/admissions/.
We also would like to remind community members of the opportunity to support the Annual TVCC Baseball Orange and Apple Sales happening now. Like many activities and events this year, we have had to adjust our approach and are offering online orders. Each 20lb. box of California Navel Oranges or locally grown Fuji apples costs $25 and can be purchased in advance until Friday at http://bit.ly/TVCC_FruitSale or you can contact the Athletics Department at (541) 881-5890. All orders are available for pickup or local delivery from Nov. 16-20.
There are many ways you can be a part of TVCC — through membership as a Chukar Booster, as a new student, as a College alumni or by simply joining the fun at the annual TVCC Foundation Gala Live Auction via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Be sure to purchase your Gala Bling Ring before Thursday to be entered into the drawing to win first pick of any Live Auction item. To learn more about this event visit https://www.tvcc.cc/foundation/.
