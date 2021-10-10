TVCC Foundation receives 2 anonymous donations, to help with scholarships

Pictured, from left, are Serene Hooper, Ontario Clubhouse director; Racheal Lopez, Payette Clubhouse director; Hope Koranda, Youth Club coordinator/mentor and scholarship recipient; Aubrey Bowlus, youth development professional and scholarship recipient; Cathy Yasuda, Foundation executive director; and Dana Castellani, CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley.
ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College Foundation recently received two anonymous donations, which helped out two students with $1,000 scholarships.
According to Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director for the foundation, the donor and his wife had purchased a $1000 scholarship certificate at one of our auctions and wanted to give it to someone at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley.
When they couldn’t decide between two students, they chose to make another donation to the Foundation to award two $1000 scholarship awards to Treasure Valley Community College.
“What a generous and thoughtful gift,” Yasuda said. “The two young women who received the awards are so deserving of the scholarship and both share a passion for helping young people.”
The scholarship recipients are Hope Koranda and Aubrey Bowlus.
Bowlus works at the Payette Boys & Girls Club and Koranda works at the Ontario club.
Both are students at TVCC, Koranda is pursuing her Associates Degree and Bowlus plans to transfer to Eastern Oregon University after this year to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education.
“Thanks to a generous donor these two young ladies are on their way to achieving their goals,” Yasuda said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.