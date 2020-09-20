Tomorrow will be another exciting day at Treasure Valley Community College as we mark our “unofficial start” of fall term. While classes don’t start until Sept. 28, on Monday we welcome back our faculty and staff for a week of training and preparation.
We normally start the week with large gatherings to discuss strategic planning and goals for the year. This year we will meet virtually and we are inviting our community to join us for part of our meetings.
A large part of our efforts this year will be focused on student success, equity, and addressing disparities that prevent students from graduating.
To help us get to the root of some of these concerns, we’ve invited renowned researcher Sara Goldrick-Rab, 2018 Andrew Carnegie Fellow and professor of sociology at Temple University, to speak at our event.
Founder of Temple University’s Hope Center for College Community and Justice, which recently launched resources to help universities and colleges support students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldrick-Rab is the author of the award-winning book, “Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream.” She is also the chief strategy officer for emergency aid at Edquity, founder of the nonprofit Believe in Students, and recently was featured in Hungry to Learn, a documentary film by Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir that depicts the hunger and homelessness experienced by four college students as they work toward obtaining degrees that are just out of reach.
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and highlighted stark inequalities on college campuses, Dr. Goldrick-Rab brought food and housing issues to the forefront of the conversation about why and how low- and moderate-income students are derailed from graduating. Having led the largest national studies on the subject, she shares TVCC’s goal of trying to make higher education work for all of our students.
Dr. Goldrick-Rab will present virtually at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and we have “seats” available online for you to join us! Just go to our website www.tvcc.cc and look for the Zoom link on our main page. We can’t wait to see how her thoughts, ideas, and research spark transformative change at TVCC!
The next several months will be a test of our individual adaptability and collective care for one another. Most colleges across the country (and the world) are scaling back their student experience as a necessary measure during the COVID pandemic.
Our ability to reopen is due to the amazing work of our faculty and staff who have established important new safety protocols and created built-in flexibility for our programs. We are extremely fortunate to be in a rural location where we can be physically distanced, but we must remain vigilant. Our success depends upon our collective commitment to the health of every individual on our campus.
It will take all of us working together to successfully establish new social norms. Simply put, complacency and carelessness are our biggest risks.
For our campus to remain open for in-person classes, we all need to take responsibility by showing our leadership, taking action when poor decisions are being made, and looking out for the health of our students, employees, and those in our community.
We are starting fall at TVCC with enthusiasm, excitement, and a commitment to helping our students succeed no matter what challenges they face!
