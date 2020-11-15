SALEM
Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education Vice Chair Stephen Crow is now the President of the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) Board of Directors for 2020-21. Crow, who was serving as Vice Chair of the OCCA board, assumed the president role after Ron Fox of Rogue Community College, who was elected to the position in May, unexpectedly passed away over the summer.
The OCCA Board is comprised of the presidents of each of the 17 Oregon community colleges, as well as a Board of Education member from each school. Crow has served on the Treasure Valley Community College board since 2017, and has been TVCC’s representative on the OCCA Board since that time. He lives in Ontario where he owns a salon and is a consultant for a skincare product.
“I’m honored to step into this role, and hope to do so with the same dedication as Ron Fox would have done,” Crow said. “Oregon’s community colleges are more important than ever to the recovery of the state’s economy and workforce. I’m excited to be a part of the effort as President of the OCCA.”
One of Crow’s first duties as Board President was to appoint Board members to standing committees for the year. Crow was also responsible for planning and leading OCCA’s statewide conference held last week.
The 2020-21 OCCA Vice President is Kim Morgan from Columbia Gorge Community College. Clatsop Community College President Chris Breitmeyer will serve as secretary, while Portland Community College President Mark Mitsui will serve as treasurer. Annette Mattson, a board member from Mt. Hood Community College who was OCCA President in 2019-20, will now serve as Past President for 2020-21.
