I find it interesting that our government is willing to invest trillions in keeping the stock market up (which doesn’t necessarily help our economy) by buying Exchange Traded Funds, bonds, etc. Our legislative and executive branches are able to find these dollars to fund the market, though not funding the years our service members were used as experiments or sent into conflicts without the proper gear. I remember a local collection for flak vests that our military lacked when sent to war a few years back. When our military comes home, our government can’t even help the very ones that are keeping our country great. Yes, our government is good at throwing massive amounts of money at a problem, or building a statue or monument, or sometimes sending a few extra dollars to our war veterans. Then after they use us as pawns in a chess game of life and death, they send us home making some of us beg for the health aid we need. This is not always the case, but it is in enough of the cases that it warrants our anger.
I know the Veterans Administration staff are in most cases good folks and are passionate about doing their jobs. The size of this organization is such that there is no way that they can be all things to all needing help. We truly need a major overhaul. I look back at a company called AT&T, got too big for its britches and our government saw the problems and bottlenecks that this huge corporation created, how it stifled great ideas in the communications industry. What did our government do? They broke up AT&T, created competition which brought new innovations, and is now an industry of great ideas, competition, and a telephone system that is far advanced and you are able to select the service you need or want. Maybe it is time for our government to look at this mammoth called the VA and set a different direction that will serve the needs of our military veterans.
Some of us (veterans) are tired of being tired. Our suicide rate is out of sight and we get lip service from our government. A system is created called Vet Centers that has served our combat veterans well for years. The Vet Centers put together a system of vet vans (38-foot traveling vans that served our veterans in rural areas with ‘boots on the ground councilors’ that set up in communities outside of metropolitan areas. Helped a lot of combat veterans with PTSD. Then the system decided that they would use the vans for promotion instead of counseling (say what?), but forgot to fill in the gaps of rural counseling and little by little stopped serving our veterans in need. Little by little the veterans that needed help the most were left to fend for themselves once again. If you wonder why the suicide rate is so high in the military, then you might look inside the very system that is meant to fix the problem.
Look around our community (or any community), and you will see homeless veterans, veterans struggling to get to appointments at the VA or to services in their own town (some veterans are not ambulatory). But we, as a community have parades, special days of celebration or monuments that honor our veterans that serve and have served. I am not saying we should stop these. What I am saying is we need to help the flesh, blood and minds of those that we are honoring and not stop for just a daily moment to celebrate our veterans. Stop the lip service and do something meaningful.
Yes, this article is me rambling on about breaking up the VA, getting help for PTSD, veterans in need and things that irk me at this particular moment. This article started at a coffee clutch conversation of veterans at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida the other day. This conversation needs to continue and whether you agree with me is not the point. The point is what do we do about our veterans in need and how do we solve these issues? Or do we do nothing and hope it gets better? If we wait long enough, we will be dead, problem solved?
“To care for those ‘who shall have borne the battle’ and for their families and survivors.” — VA’s gender-neutral motto that was rejected this last year. (I liked it so I am using it as my quote, this week).
