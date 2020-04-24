ONTARIO — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and one local organization is preparing a special event this month to draw attention to this important designation.
Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery is holding a Child Abuse Prevention Month Pinwheel Coloring Contest. Entering the contest is easy, pick up a coloring sheet from one of the following local businesses: Franz Bakery, Grocery Outlet or Red Apple.
Once participants have their pinwheel colored, take a picture of the coloring page and send it to executive_director@tvcrn.org or simply post the image on the TVCRN Facebook page.
There will be three age groups to be judged: (2-5) (6-9) (9-12). Winners will be announced on the TVCRN Facebook page on April 27 and they will each receive a $20 gift card.
