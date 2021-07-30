Treasure Valley Connection highlights rodeo fun and fair days

Michaela Bocci is pictured front and center in this screenshot from the Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Facebook page. The new queen is slated to talk about her experiences at the upcoming Ladies Night Out in Payette on Aug. 3.

 Screenshot via Facebook

PAYETTE — Formerly called Ladies Night Out, a monthly event that is part of Stonecroft Ministries, has been revamped with a new name: Treasure Valley Connection.

The next connection event will be on Aug. 3 and, as usual, will take place in the banquet room at the Hideaway Grill, 1630 First Ave. S.

The theme for August is Fall, Rodeos and Fair Days, and includes a program and dinner. The meal and program are at 6 p.m.; however, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost for the event is $12 and tickets are available at the door.

Nyssa Rodeo Queen, Michaela Bocci, will share her experiences and involvement in Rodeos and horse training.

Vocal music will be presented by Ruth Hart, of Vale, and well-known inspirational speaker Shirley Mozena, of Vancouver, Washington, will share how she found joy “Beyond Second Chances.”

Reservations are suggested and should be made by Aug. 2, by contacting Wanda Lehmkuhl by phone or text at (208) 739-5030.

Treasure Valley Connection is part of a worldwide organization reaching men and women with encouragement and purpose in life. The events are open anyone who would like to attend.

