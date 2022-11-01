PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft International Ministries Invites the public to its annual Fall Festival and Auction on Nov. 8 at the R&L Event Center, 633 Second Ave. S.
Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.
The cost for event is $14, which includes a potato bar with all the trimmings, salad, roll and dessert
Funds raised from silent and live auctions will be sent to Stonecroft International Ministries to support the development of Bible Studies and outreaches of encouragement during difficult times.
A multitude of items will be available in the silent auction. The fantastic live auction items will be presented by local Auctioneer Brendon Scott. A few of the donated items donated by local businesses and individuals include a diamond necklace, a tea party for four, handmade wreaths, homemade pies and fudge, half a Pig, glass painting, gift cards and home décor.
Inspirational speaker Bob Harrell, of Eagle, a former Secret Service agent, who has served under several Presidents and will share some of his most memorable moments.
Dave Jordan, of Adrian, will present great vocal music to round out the evening.
Early reservations are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to bid on items.
RSVP by calling or sending a text to Wanda at (208) 739-5030 to save your seat. Everyone is invited to this fun annual event.
Up next: Mark your calendar for the Dec. 6 event, “Christmas Around the World”, which will be held at Erika’s Kitchen in Payette.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.