ONTARIO — To kick off the New Year, the theme for Treasure Valley Connection’s monthly event for January is Joy in Words and Music.
January’s program will get underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kirley’s Family Dining, 830 S.E. First Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the buffet starts at 6 p.m.
Music will be presented by Judy, Jodi, Janet and George (no last name provided), who will be performing vocals with guitars, violin, and homemade instruments offering a fun blend of country and Gospel.
The special informational presentation will be presented by Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, who will discuss the new features of the 911 emergency systems, as well as provide updates and alerts that can make 2022 a better year in our area.
The guest inspirational speaker will be Tracey Mason, Kuna, who will share life events in a short talk she has entitled “That One Phone Call.”
The event is open to men and women, and is sponsored by Ontario Treasure Valley
Connection and Stonecroft Ministries International.
Each event includes music, door prizes, laughter and an inspirational speaker.
Up next:
Feb. 8: Internationally known speaker and author Janice Mathers, of Bend;
March 8: Teresa Hovland, of Weiser
The cost to attend is $12 and includes the meal. Reservations are encouraged by Monday; however, tickets will also be available at the door.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Wanda by phone or text message at (208) 739-5030.
