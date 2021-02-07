During the entire month of February, Treasure Valley Community College will join the 16 other Oregon community colleges as we honor National Career and Technical Education Month. This year’s CTE campaign has been expanded from a one-day event, where typically community colleges would rally together at the Capitol to showcase their unique programs, into a virtually formatted CTE Month.
Because we are able to expand to a month of CTE highlights, community colleges have even more opportunities to connect with state legislators and share the importance and need for these programs in Oregon. Across the state, student testimonies and business partner perspectives will be heard, faculty profiles will be shared, videos, photos, and facts will be provided … all with the purpose of emphasizing how CTE contributes to the workforce and our local economies.
I appreciate the work done by the Oregon Community College Association to organize the month’s activities and I am excited to share in the accomplishments and achievements of each institution as they tell their story. This month, there are four Workforce Wednesday forums scheduled where specific programs will be presented. The lineup for presentations is as follows: February 3 – Health/Biomedical Sciences; February 10 – Business/Management/HR/Arts/info/Communications; Feb. 17 – Industrial Engineering/Transportation/Apprenticeship, and February 24 – Agriculture/Food/Natural Resources. Four Oregon community colleges have been assigned to “showcase” their programs during one of the Workforce Wednesdays and for TVCC, we will share our story during the Feb. 24 (1 p.m. MST) forum where we will present on the great things we are doing with our Natural Resources and Wildland Fire programs. We are looking forward to connecting with our local legislators.
We contribute the success or our CTE programs to the dedicated faculty who by innovative instruction and hands-on training provide students the necessary tools to be prepared and marketable in their chosen fields. We also contribute our success to our many advisory committee members who through their expertise are able to help guide the direction of our CTE programs as we explore current and future trends as well as be in tune with the changing needs of employers. At TVCC, when students are successful, we are successful.
As we start this month of CTE program recognitions and accomplishments and the work we are doing at TVCC, I also want to emphasize the importance of partnerships. These partners come in many forms. One partner I would like to thank is Ontario High School Principal Dr. Jodi Elizondo, Maintenance Supervisor Bob Bennett, Instructors Roger Watkins and TJ Toomey, and Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu for the use of their facility space for our welding program as we built our new CTE Center. This partnership provided the best solution and location to continue with our instruction without a delay in the training needed to get students out in the workforce and we are extremely grateful.
Please join TVCC as we celebrate CTE Month and the many students who have reached above and beyond to be not only competitive in their job skills but to also have a head start in developing those interpersonal abilities, and communication, time management, and teamwork skills employers want.
