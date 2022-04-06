ONTARIO— Officials at Treasure Valley Community College have released a list of students who have made the honor roll, dean’s list or president’s list for winter quarter.
Following are students from the Western Treasure Valley who made it on one of the respective lists.
President’s List (4.0 grade-point average)
Tyler Alder, Weiser; Emily Renee Bringman, Vale; Holly Eliza Chase, Ontario; Emma Elizabeth Clark, Ontario; Reina A Gilman, Ontario; Triston B Kautz, Weiser; Grace Ramirez, Fruitland; Karissa Reeder, Payette; Jennifer Reyes, Ontario; Monique N Rivera, Nyssa; Matthew Joseph Shirts, Fruitland; Abigail Christine Smith, Fruitland; and Luke Joseph Steward, Ontario.
Dean’s List (3.75 to 3.99 gpa)
Eli Barnes, Fruitland; Jack Riley Bradford, Vale; Braden Edward Cain, Fruitland;
Shannon Skye Edvalson, Payette; Kyla Lynn Emerson, Ontario; Valerie Lynne Garrett, Ontario; Christopher Greene, Ontario; Asher LaThare Hale, Ontario; Jonathan Gabriel Ignacio, Ontario; Rachel Ann Lasnick, Fruitland; Reilly M McLean, Ontario; Marissa Padilla Mireles, Ontario; Bailey Pearl Mitchell, Ontario; Zachery Wyatt Norton, Vale; Isabelle Elizabeth Phillips, Vale; Silas James Phillips, Ontario; Alyssa Selma Saldivar, Fruitland; Qim Allen Tolman, Adrian; Joshua Ryan Uriu, Fruitland; Anthony Allan Vincent, Payette; and Spencer Harley Wade, Nyssa.
Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.74 gpa)
Zackary Joseph Alcoser, Nyssa; Macey Nicole Buescher, Weiser; Noelanni Louise Butler, Payette; Silvia Chacon, Vale; Mauna-Kea Iva DeLong, Vale; Ismael Enrique Elguezabal, Nyssa; Madelyn Nichole Erickson, Weiser; Jaden Matthew Garcia, Payette; Hector Guadalupe Gil De La Rosa, Nyssa; Dawson Goodman, Payette;
Hadley Amelia Hill, New Plymouth; Jessica E Hollaway, Fruitland; Tristen Jaimez, Ontario; Sydney Nadine Johnson, Harper; Kurt Kolbaba, Ontario; Sterling Law, Fruitland; Lilliana Rose Mendoza Rodriguez, Fruitland; Ashlee Petty, Fruitland; John Lewis Phipps, Fruitland; Madelyn Pound, Weiser; Chantell Quayle, Adrian; Troy Hutton Quintero, Payette; Jazmyne Noemi Ramirez, Payette; Michael David Rieb, Payette; Danielle Romayor, Ontario; Michael Robert Sapp, Nyssa; Brittany Shurtleff, Ontario;
Matyson Jane Siddoway, Ontario; Raelee M Taylor, Ontario; Trey Washakie Trejo, Ontario; Cristal Trinidad Montes, Nyssa; Erin Jason Vian, New Plymouth; Bianca Villegas, Fruitland; Olivia Marie Williams, Nyssa; and Rachel E Wolfe, Vale.
